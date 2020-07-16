Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Waiting for millions of students is over, Maharashtra HSC results will be released shortly

Maharashtra HSC Results date 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary Higher Secondary Education results (Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 or Maharashtra 12th Result 2020) are going to be released today. Giving information about the Maharashtra HSC result, the secretary of the board has announced this, according to which the results will be released today on the board’s website http://mahresult.nic.in. Apart from this, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad also gave this information via Twitter. The Education Minister has shared a video on Twitter, in which he told that the result will be released by 2 pm today. Also Read – MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Maharashtra Board will release 12th result today, website, check your marks through SMS

Maharashtra MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Results 2020 Also Read – MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Maharashtra Board can release 12th result tomorrow, check your score like this

While sharing the video, the Education Minister of Maharashtra said – ‘Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune The result of the 12th examination held in February-March 2020 will be declared on July 16, 2020 at 1.00 pm. Congratulations to all the 12th grade students and their parents in the state! ‘Students will be able to see their results on Maharashtra.nic.in after the results are announced. Also Read – WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020: CM Mamata Banerjee congratulates students for crossing first academic milestone

Let us know that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had conducted the 12th examination before the lockdown. While the 10th Geography examination which was to be held on 23 March, could not be done due to Corona virus. The board of geography was later canceled by the Corona virus. Also said that on the basis of average marks of other subjects, students will be given marks in geography.

This is how MSBSHSE 10th, 12th results 2020 check

– Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education mahresult.nic.in

– Click on the option of Maharashtra HSC Result appearing on the home page, after which the new page will open.

– Fill the information asked in this page, such as roll number, name and other information

– Fill the details and submit, after which the result will be opened on the next page.