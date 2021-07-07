Maharashtra Information: 4-4 marriages, affair with 53 ladies, this sort of pretend military officer arrested

Maharashtra Information: The Bibwewadi Police of Maharashtra has arrested a faux military officer. He implicated greater than 50 ladies within the internet of affection via pretending to be a military officer and married 4 ladies. Yogesh Dattu Gaikwad (26), a resident of Kannada taluka of Aurangabad district, who cheated ladies via changing into a military officer, has been arrested via the police. The police have additionally arrested Sanjay Shinde, a resident of Ahmednagar, who supported him within the fraud, who used to paintings as a bouncer for Yogesh. 12 military uniforms and lots of objectionable pieces had been recovered from them.Additionally Learn – Mumbai Native Newest Information: When will not unusual other people be capable of go back and forth in Mumbai Native? Well being Minister Rajesh Tope gave this necessary data …

Used to entrap ladies within the internet of affection, used to cheat kinfolk

On June 21, a lady (22) from Bibwewadi filed a criticism towards Yogesh, and then his pole was once uncovered. Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil informed that Yogesh was once so suave that he used to implicate ladies in love after which cheated their kinfolk. Yogesh has executed 4 marriages. He did two marriages in Dharamshalas of Alandi and two in different temples. Senior Inspector Sunil Jaware informed that Yogesh has dated 53 ladies.

Yogesh used to name himself Main or Colonel in entrance of girls and their members of the family. He named himself Ram and informed that he was once posted in Jammu and Kashmir. On every occasion Yogesh used to fulfill ladies, he at all times used to put on military uniform. Police have recovered Rs 5.5 lakh from him together with 12 military uniforms, 26 new footwear, two bikes, two 4 wheelers, a trunk, mobile phone, rubber stamp and different valuables.

Police was once searching for Yogesh since 2017

The police got here to find out about Yogesh’s exploits for the primary time within the 12 months 2017 on the Artillery Police Station in Ahmednagar. After this, when the police investigated, his folks mentioned that their son had no longer come to fulfill them for months. They do not also have any details about that. Yogesh didn’t keep in any space for greater than two months to cover his id.

Yogesh additionally gave pretend becoming a member of letters of the military to 22 youths

Yogesh had created a faux profile as a military officer on other metropolitan websites. After this, he used to focus on ladies and would entice the kinfolk of any lady he met to get a role and after that he used to gather cash. Investigation printed that he had additionally given pretend becoming a member of letters to 22 youths.