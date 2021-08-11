Maharashtra Information: Ajit Pawar wrote a letter to High Minister Modi in regards to the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, this attraction…

Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Row: Maharashtra Deputy Leader Minister Ajit Pawar (Ajit Pawar) High Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) Wrote a letter to, in the hunt for his intervention to unravel the state’s border dispute with neighboring Karnataka. In a letter dated August 9, Pawar advised Modi to take steps to prevent the “atrocities” allegedly being dedicated through the Karnataka govt on Marathi-speaking folks and to incorporate the disputed spaces in Maharashtra.Additionally Learn – Why Khel Ratna Award Title Modified? High Minister Modi instructed the true explanation why…

Maharashtra claims sure spaces, together with Belgaum, Karwar and Nippani, which can be a part of Karnataka. It claims that many of the inhabitants of those spaces is Marathi talking. The dispute between the 2 states over Belgaum and different border spaces is pending within the Superb Court docket for a few years. The Deputy Leader Minister stated that greater than 60 years have handed for the reason that formation of the state of Maharashtra, however different Marathi talking spaces of Karnataka together with Belgaum, Karwar, Bidar and Nippani have no longer been integrated in Maharashtra thus far.

"The folk of Maharashtra and the folk dwelling within the Marathi talking spaces of Karnataka bordering Maharashtra be apologetic about that the problem has no longer been resolved but," he stated. In a letter to the High Minister, Pawar stated, "The struggle will proceed thru criminal approach." We wish you to take cognizance of the needs of the folk of Maharashtra and make sure justice.

