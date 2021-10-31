Maharashtra Information: Amidst the struggle between Sameer Wankhede-Nawab Malik, the Union Minister gave this caution…..

Maharashtra Information: In Maharashtra at the moment there’s a struggle between NCP chief Nawab Malik and NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Nawab Malik is incessantly attacking Samir Wankhede’s caste, on which Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has warned Nawab Malik and stated that prevent accusing now. On the similar time, Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde has stated that if any individual items to the validity of the caste certificates of Sameer Wankhede (Mumbai NCB Zonal Director) and information a criticism with the Social Justice Division, then we can examine the topic. .Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Information: Maharashtra executive made a giant announcement – those staff gets a large Diwali present

Nawab Malik hit again at BJP chief Arun Halder

Nawab Malik stated that I stand by way of my commentary even these days that he (Sameer Wankhede) has were given the submit on pretend certificates of SC and he has taken away the rights of a deficient SC. I encourage Arun Halder (Nationwide Fee for Scheduled Castes, Vice President) to handle the glory of his administrative center, I consider struggle in opposition to deception, no longer in opposition to faith/caste.

Nawab Malik stated that some folks stated that cash, goons are concerned within the topic associated with medicine and I will lose my existence. Makes an attempt had been made to silence me, however I had stated we'd take it to a logical finish. If anyone says they'll kill Nawab Malik, then kill me, I will be able to die the similar day.

After I opened a entrance in opposition to Sameer Wankhede, my acquaintances requested me to forestall. He stated that Shah Rukh Khan is being informed that his son is trapped as a result of he (Khan) is. My attorney son was once being brainwashed by way of different legal professionals and he used to inform me to forestall.

Ramdas Athawale warned Nawab Malik

Union Minister and RPI (A) Ramdas Athawale stated that on behalf of RPI, I need to ask Nawab Malik to forestall the conspiracy to defame Sameer and his circle of relatives. If he says that Sameer is a Muslim then why is he making allegations even if he’s a Muslim? The Republican Celebration stands with him. There will probably be no hurt to Sameer.