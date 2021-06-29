Maharashtra Information: Anil Deshmukh is also arrested in cash laundering case? ED has summoned once more as of late

Maharashtra Information: Former Maharashtra House Minister Anil Deshmukh has been summoned by way of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for wondering once more on Tuesday. Anil Deshmukh would possibly seem sooner than ED as of late. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Deshmukh for the second one time for wondering within the cash laundering case. Previous, the ED had requested Anil Deshmukh to seem on Saturday. However he had expressed his incapability to seem sooner than the government. Additionally Learn – Mumbai Native Newest Information: Railways took this large step to scale back congestion in native trains all through the Corona duration.

ED has summoned Deshmukh for the second one time as of late

On this case, the sword of arrest is now striking at the head of Anil Deshmukh. The ED has issued summons and summoned him to the Ballard Pierce place of business on Tuesday. On Saturday, Deshmukh's legal professional Jaywant Patil reached the ED place of business and sought time to present him time and in addition sought knowledge in regards to the wondering of Deshmukh. Then again, at the moment the ED officers didn't give any date in regards to the manufacturing. Now Deshmukh has been requested to seem on Tuesday.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Maharashtra House Minister Anil Deshmukh for wondering as of late in reference to an alleged cash laundering case. percent.twitter.com/7XUOOeVgDN – ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2021

ED arrested Deshmukh’s non-public secretary, non-public assistant

On this case, the ED had arrested Deshmukh’s non-public secretary Sanjeev Palande and private assistant Kundan Shinde within the early hours of Saturday and at the moment, each are in ED custody.

Previous on Friday, the ED had raided the homes of former Maharashtra House Minister Anil Deshmukh in Nagpur and Worli in Mumbai. Allow us to let you know that separate raids are being performed by way of the ED in Nagpur and Mumbai.

Former Mumbai commissioner has accused Deshmukh

A case of cash laundering used to be registered towards former Maharashtra House Minister Anil Deshmukh after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh accused him of extortion of cash, for which the ED is regularly wondering him. On this case, the ED has additionally recorded the commentary of former police officer Sachin Waje in Taloja Prison.

Allow us to let you know that Anil Deshmukh mentioned on Friday that Param Bir Singh made false allegations towards me after being got rid of from the submit of Mumbai Police Commissioner as a result of his position used to be very suspicious. Above all, why did he no longer degree allegations towards me when he used to be in place of business?