Maharashtra Information: Former minister Kripashankar Singh joined BJP, left Congress in 2019

Maharashtra Information: Kripashankar Singh, a veteran Congress chief and Minister of State for House within the earlier Congress-NCP executive (Kripashankar Singh) Joined BJP nowadays on Wednesday. He known as on BJP state unit leader Chandrakant Patil. (Maharashtra BJP Leader Chandrakant Patil) and previous Leader Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Devendra Fadnavis) Within the presence of the saffron birthday celebration took club.

Kripashankar Singh has additionally been the Mumbai Congress Leader between 2008-12. He had resigned from the Congress in 2019 and because then there have been speculations that he would sign up for the BJP. He joined BJP at a time when Brihanmumbai Municipal Company (BMC) There must be an election. The BJP has already introduced the 'Venture 2022' marketing campaign to defeat the ruling Shiv Sena.

It's noteworthy that previously the BJP has centered Singh. He used to be accused of possessing belongings disproportionate to his recognized assets of source of revenue together with a number of instances of corruption.

It’s to be recognized that the previous minister of state for house had resigned from the Congress on September 10, 2019. Then he supported the Narendra Modi executive on the Middle at the removing of the particular standing of Jammu and Kashmir. Since then it used to be being speculated that he would possibly sign up for the BJP. Kripashankar Singh has been a three-time MLA from Kalina meeting seat on a Congress price tag.