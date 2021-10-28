Maharashtra Information: House Minister Dilip Walse Patil Corona certain, appeals to those who got here involved to get examined

Dilip Walse Patil examined certain for COVID19: Maharashtra House Minister Dilip Walse Patil has been discovered to be Kovid-19 certain. He gave knowledge on this regard through tweeting on Thursday morning. He advised that he was once appearing delicate signs of corona, and then he determined to get a check of Kovid-19 and was once discovered certain.Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Information: A horrific highway twist of fate in Dhule, 7-8 cars collided; many of us died

Dilip Walse advised in his tweet that now his situation is strong and he's taking remedy as consistent with the physician's recommendation. The House Minister has appealed to the entire individuals who got here involved with him throughout his discuss with to Nagpur and Amravati in addition to different systems.

After experiencing delicate signs I determined to get examined for COVID-19. I’ve examined certain. My situation is strong and I’m following my physician’s recommendation. I encourage all those that got here involved with me throughout Nagpur & Amravati excursion, & different systems, to get themselves examined. — Dilip Walse Patil (@Dwalsepatil) October 28, 2021

