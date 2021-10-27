Maharashtra Information: Large motion on former Mumbai commissioner Parambir Singh, wage withheld, shall be declared a fugitive

Maharashtra Information:Maharashtra’s House Division has taken primary motion towards former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh. His wage has been withheld and a suggestion has been made to claim Parambir Singh as a fugitive. The House Division has knowledgeable the Intelligence Bureau on this subject that IPS officer Parambir Singh isn’t traceable and now the assistance of the central company has additionally been searched for his seek.Additionally Learn – NCB staff will trip from Delhi to Mumbai the next day to come for investigation towards Sameer Wankhede, Supply

In keeping with data won from the officers of the House Division, the felony procedure to claim Parambir Singh, former Mumbai commissioner, has began. The dep. has sought felony opinion following the felony formalities. Allow us to tell that when Parambir Singh's disappearance from Might 2021, he had already proposed to be suspended. The House Division has additionally began a departmental inquiry towards him for safety lapses within the Antilia explosives case.

A senior House Division respectable stated, “We’ve got knowledgeable the IB that the previous Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh isn’t traceable and he has now not even given any paintings realize for greater than 3 months.” So now now we have began the method of pointing out him absconding via inquiring for IB for lend a hand and we’re taking felony opinion for a similar.

Parambir Singh had taken depart because of well being causes however handiest after that he has been lacking since Might this yr. The dep. stated that a number of letters had been despatched to Singh at his Chandigarh place of dwelling and inquiries had been made about his whereabouts, however there was once no reaction from his aspect. Allow us to tell that Thane Police of Mumbai has additionally issued a lookout realize towards Parambir Singh in July.