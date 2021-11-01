Maharashtra Information: Nawab Malik made a gigantic allegation on Devendra Fadnavis, requested this query by means of sharing the image of his spouse…

Maharashtra Information: Amidst the continuing tussle between NCB officer Sameer Wankhede and Nawab Malik, now Nawab Malik has made a gigantic allegation on former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and has additionally mentioned maintaining a press convention nowadays. Malik has made critical allegations in opposition to Devendra Fadnavis and claimed that the drug industry used to be occurring within the state beneath the patronage of Fadnavis. Nawab Malik has shared some footage of Devendra Fadnavis and Jaideep Rana together with his Twitter take care of and requested who is that this brother, then he himself has spoke back that it’s Jaideep Rana and a drug paddler.Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Information: Amidst the conflict between Sameer Wankhede-Nawab Malik, the Union Minister gave this caution …

Nawab Malik has disclosed in regards to the dating with Jaideep Rana and giving evidence of this, has stated that Jaideep Rana has financed the river tune tune of Fadnavis's spouse Amrita Fadnavis. He additionally stated that many BJP leaders have hyperlinks with drug peddlers. It will have to be investigated.

Nawab Malik has shared a photograph, through which Amrita Fadnavis is observed with Jaideep Rana. Allow us to tell that Jaideep Rana used to be arrested by means of NCB on June 2021, at the moment he's in prison.

One Jaydeep Rana lately in prison in reference to a drug trafficking case has family members with former CM Devendra Fadnavis. He used to be monetary head of well-known River tune by means of former CM’s spouse Amrita Fadnavis: Medicine trade within the state grew beneath his tenure: Nawab Malik, NCP – ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021

Let’s talk about the connection between BJP and medication peddler nowadays. percent.twitter.com/FVjbOQ8jvf — Nawab Malik نواب ملک Nawab Malik (@nawabmalikncp) November 1, 2021

After Devendra Fadnavis, Nawab Malik has additionally accused BJP chief Arun Halder and stated that he’s going to whinge to the President. Malik has stated, Nationwide Fee for Scheduled Castes and BJP President, Arun Halder visited Sameer Wankhede’s place of abode and gave him a blank chit. They will have to have carried out an inquiry first and submitted an in depth record. We can whinge about them to the President.

The day past, Chairman of the Nationwide Scheduled Castes Fee &BJP’s, Arun Haldar visited Sameer Wankhede’s place of abode & him a blank chit. He will have to have carried out an investigation first & submitted an in depth record. We can whinge about him to the President: Nawab Malik, NCP percent.twitter.com/oU1O8yDWL3 – ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021

Allow us to tell that Nawab Malik is steadily attacking BJP and NCB officer Sameer Wankhede relating to Aryan Khan medicine case.