Maharashtra Information: Objectionable commentary made on CM Uddhav Thackeray, police detained Narayan Rane, LIVE updates

Maharashtra Information : Shiv Sena had lodged an FIR in opposition to Union Minister Narayan Rane for making objectionable remarks on Maharashtra Leader Minister Uddhav Thackeray right through Jan Ashirwad Yatra, and then the police arrested Narayan Rane from Chiplun. taken into custody. Narayan Rane had mentioned about CM Uddhav that I have no idea about August 15, if I have been there, I'd have put it below the ear…. And then, indignant along with his commentary, Shivsena lodged a criticism within the police station.

Nashik Cyber ​​Police registered an FIR in opposition to Union Minister Narayan Rane at the criticism of Shiv Sena Nashik leader and after that the Commissioner of Police issued orders to arrest Rane. After {that a} workforce used to be shaped below the management of DCP Sanjay Barkund to arrest him, which has taken him into custody.

Maharashtra: FIR registered in opposition to Union Minister Narayan Rane at Chaturshringi Police Station of Pune town, following a criticism by way of Yuva Sena, for the use of objectionable language in opposition to CM Uddhav Thackeray. FIR registered u/s 153 and 505 of IPC. (Record footage) %.twitter.com/WVA6n4qSeW – ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021



Up to now 4 FIRs were registered in opposition to Narayan Rane, whilst his anticipatory bail plea has been rejected by way of Ratnagiri Courtroom. On the similar time, the Bombay Top Courtroom additionally refused to listen to his petition.

Narayan Rane gave objectionable commentary

On Monday, Union Minister Narayan Rane used to be addressing newshounds in Mahad, Raigad right through the Jan Ashirwad Yatra. Right here he discussed about Leader Minister Uddhav Thackeray and mentioned, “Now not that day, what? What number of years has the rustic were given its independence… Howdy what’s the Diamond Competition? If I had been, I’d put it below the ear.

Then Narayan Rane mentioned about Uddhav Thackeray, “You will have to now not learn about Independence Day? Inform me how stressful that is. It’s not understood who’s working the federal government. Now not best is the motive force. The folk of the nationalist are busy best tasting the ability.”

Regarding Corona, Narayan Rane mentioned, “A couple of lakh other people died in Maharashtra. No plan, no treatment, no vaccine, no docs, no scientific personnel to regulate it. The location in Maharashtra’s well being division used to be appalling. Do they actually have a proper to talk? He will have to have a secretary beside him and discuss with recommendation.”

Shivsena lodged FIR

There was a response from Shiv Sena relating to this commentary of Narayan Rane that Narayan Rane’s psychological stability has deteriorated after turning into a minister. Shiv Sena had lodged an FIR in opposition to Narayan Rane relating to this topic. After the criticism, the Nashik crime department has been ordered to visit Chiplun and arrest Union Minister Narayan Rane.