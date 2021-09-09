Maharashtra Information: Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, know on which problems have been mentioned

Maharashtra Information: Nationalist Congress Birthday party (NCP) Leader Sharad Pawar (Sharad PawarMaharashtra Leader Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday (Uddhav Thackeray) met him at his reliable place of abode. An NCP functionary stated Pawar reached Thackeray’s reliable bungalow ‘Varsha’ at round 12:45 pm. Thackeray-led Maha Vikas AghadiVATThe federal government is composed of NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress. Thackeray may be the president of Shiv Sena.Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Information: The one who was once injured within the automobile of actor Rajat Bedi died, the police additionally imposed this phase …

The talks between the 2 leaders amidst a number of problems such because the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launching an investigation towards him after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR towards former state house minister Anil Deshmukh on fees of corruption and abuse of reliable place. This assembly happened in between. The ED had additionally not too long ago summoned Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra minister Anil Parab for wondering within the cash laundering case registered towards Deshmukh. Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Information: Throughout the lockdown, there was once a loss within the industry, then the industry began housebreaking, the police stuck like this

Aside from those, the 2 leaders too can speak about the problem of nomination of 12 contributors to the State Legislative Council from the quota of the Governor, an NCP functionary stated. Previous this month, Leader Minister Thackeray, at the side of state Deputy Leader Minister Ajit Pawar and Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to request acclaim for 12 names. Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Lockdown Replace: When will spiritual puts open in Maharashtra? Know what CM Uddhav Thackeray stated…

The call for for recovery of Different Backward Categories (OBC) reservation in native our bodies and heavy rains wreaking havoc within the Marathwada area of the state may be mentioned within the assembly, he stated.

