Maharashtra Information: Uddhav executive’s new decree, executive workers must use cell a minimum of

Maharashtra Information: The Uddhav executive of Maharashtra has issued a brand new decree for its workers, below which the workers had been ordered to make use of the telephone within the place of work handiest when completely vital. In line with the order issued via the Maharashtra executive on Friday (July 23), it's been directed to attenuate using cellphones right through place of work paintings and at the side of this, use of landline telephones as an alternative of cellphones within the place of work. A lot better described.

In line with this order issued via the federal government, now if wanted within the executive place of work, favor to make use of landline telephone handiest, use your cell phone a minimum of.

Maharashtra Govt’s Normal Management Division problems tips for state executive officers and executive workers for lesser use of mobile phones and utilization of reliable landline as an alternative for lots of the communications whilst in place of work. – ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

This has been stated within the order of the state executive…

It’s being informed that the Maharashtra executive has requested to provide desire to sending SMS at the side of using landline telephones for verbal exchange as an alternative of cellphones. Aside from this, directions have additionally been given to attenuate using social media right through place of work paintings and at the side of this, orders have additionally been given to steer clear of non-public telephone calls out of doors the place of work.

Give an explanation for that when the debate over the cell phone espionage case, the Maharashtra executive has issued this order to the federal government workers of the state.