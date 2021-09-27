Maharashtra Information: What did Shiv Sena say: Asaduddin Owaisi is BJP’s undergarment, behind-the-scenes facilitator

Maharashtra Information: The Shiv Sena on Monday made a giant allegation towards All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi and stated that Owaisi is the “undergarment” of the BJP. Shiv Sena stated, “Asaduddin Owaisi is in the back of the scenes in the back of the a success adventure of Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration. Because of this why his birthday party is doing its easiest. All arrangements are being made to create caste and non secular enmity within the state.”Additionally Learn – Situation Of Muslims Has Been Like Band Baaja Birthday celebration: AIMIM Leader Owaisi

Owaisi began arriving as quickly because the UP elections had been coming near Additionally Learn – AIMIM Owaisi stated – Congress, SP persons are asking me to talk on Kalim Siddiqui, I requested him …

Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece Saamna, requested the BJP whether or not the politics of the ruling birthday party may just no longer growth with out taking the title of Pakistan. “Two days in the past, at the approach from Prayagraj to Lucknow, supporters of Owaisi collected and raised slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’. Prior to now, such circumstances didn’t arise in Uttar Pradesh and now Owaisi has reached the state meeting elections. He’s giving provocative speeches. impress their autocratic supporters after which ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan is raised.” Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Chaos in AIMIM’s assembly, Owaisi returned with out giving speech

Owaisi attempted to create communal divide even in Bihar-Bengal elections

The Shiv Sena has claimed that Owaisi had attempted to create equivalent communal department all over the closing meeting elections in West Bengal and Bihar. “If Owaisi had no longer jumped on bigotry, then the command of energy in Bihar would were within the fingers of Tejashwi Yadav. However as soon as this industrial coverage comes to a decision to win by way of dividing votes and resorting to bigotry, what will also be performed!”

Owaisi had performed equivalent grimy politics in Bengal elections additionally. He had made each and every effort to instigate Muslims for the defeat of Mamta Banerjee. However in West Bengal, Hindus and Muslims, and so forth., voted brazenly for Mamta Banerjee and obviously rebuked Owaisi’s grimy politics.

Within the editorial of Saamana, Shiv Sena has written, “Muslims are voters of this nation they usually will have to make their approach by way of following the Charter of the rustic. The day Owaisi may have the braveness to mention that, Owaisi gets the status because the chief of the country, another way he’ll be noticed best because the undergarment of a countrywide birthday party like BJP.