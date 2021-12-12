Maharashtra Information: Will you marry Owaisi to bachelors? Don’t remain bachelor, spouse is necessary at house

Maharashtra Information: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi addressing an match in Mumbai on Saturday (AIMIM Leader Asaduddin Owaisi) Mentioned so much about secularism. Through which he got rid of the Muslims from political secularism. (Secularism) Additionally informed to stick away. Together with this, he additionally attacked the Uddhav Thackeray govt of Maharashtra fiercely. No longer handiest this, right through his program, he has given this kind of remark about bachelor boys, which is turning into more and more viral on social media.Additionally Learn – Omicron Circumstances in Maharashtra: 7 new circumstances of Omicron have been reported in Maharashtra, taking the overall quantity to 17; 3 12 months previous kid were given an infection

Owaisi gave a lesson – you are going to now not marry, don't remain unmarried

Owaisi, in his program in Mumbai, enthused the adolescence, announcing that you're going to now not marry, don't remain bachelor, bachelor is troubling so much, if a spouse remains in the home then the person's thoughts additionally stays calm. Actually, Owais was once asking Muslim adolescence whether or not they sought after to stay their kids illiterate and deficient. He mentioned, 'The adolescence who're 18-19 years previous now, they are going to quickly get married, they are going to have kids. Subsequent to this Owaisi requested the adolescence, 'Will you marry? Do you wish to have your kids to not get their rights?'

Owaisi asked- Inform me what did you get from secularism

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President of (Asaduddin Owaisi) Whilst addressing this system requested, inform, what did the Muslims get from secularism? We didn’t get reservation in jobs and schooling. We didn’t take part in choice making. The phrase secularism has harmed Muslims.

#WATCH | I wish to ask Muslims of India what we were given from secularism?Did we get reservation from Secularism? Did the ppl who demolished the mosque get punishment? No, nobody were given the rest…I imagine in constitutional secularism&now not in political secularism: Asaduddin Owaisi (11.12) percent.twitter.com/y9tfRtlD8q – ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

Owaisi mentioned – In Maharashtra handiest 22 % of Muslims take admission in number one faculties whilst handiest 4.9 % of Muslims are graduates. Asking questions, Owaisi mentioned that 83 % of the Muslims in Maharashtra are landless. Do the hearts of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena handiest beat for Marathas?

Expressed displeasure over imposition of curfew in Mumbai

Relating to the imposition of Segment 144 of CrPC in Mumbai by way of Owaisi, which was once introduced in to test the unfold of the Omicron form of coronavirus, Owaisi wondered whether or not Rahul Gandhi’s seek advice from to the Maharashtra capital later this month However curfew will stay in pressure. At the moment there can be no Omicron however the Energy of Energy.