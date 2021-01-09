Maharashtra Latest News: 10 newborns died in fire at 2 pm at Bhandara District Hospital in Maharashtra

Maharashtra, Bhandara, Latest news: A very sad incident has come out from Maharashtra. In the New Born Care Unit of Bhandara District General Hospital in Bhandara district of the state, 10 children have died due to fire due to short circuit late in the night. While only 7 children have been saved. Also Read – 10 newborn children died due to scorching fire in Maharashtra hospital

Ten children died due to fire in SNCU at Bhandara District General Hospital.

The fire was detected when the nurse on duty opened the door and saw too much smoke in the room. The nurse immediately told the hospital officials, after which the fire brigade who reached the spot started the rescue operation with the help of people in the hospital. The fire broke out around 2:00 pm Saturday night and saved 7 children out of 17.

According to news agency ANI, 10 children were caught in a fire at 2 pm at Bhandara district hospital in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra

Has died and 7 children have been saved. New Born Care Unit Sick Newborn of Bhandara District Hospital

17 children were placed in the Care Unit (SNCU).

Ten children died in a fire that broke out at Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital at 2 am today. Seven children were rescued from the unit: Pramod Khandate, Civil Surgeon, Bhandara, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/bTokrNQ28t – ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2021

Regarding this incident, Pramod Khandate, Civil Surgeon, Government District Hospital, Bhandara said, 10 children have died due to fire in the Sik Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District Civil Hospital at 2 am today. Seven children from the unit

Has been saved.

Right now detailed information regarding the incident is awaited.