Maharashtra Legislative Council Election Latest News, Voting is going on in 6 seats, Union Minister Gadkari cast vote

Maharashtra Legislative Council Election, Voting starts latest news: Voting is going on today for 6 seats of the Legislative Council in Maharashtra. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has voted this morning for the election of the undergraduate seat of Nagpur division.

BJP's candidate Sandeep Joshi is in the fray in Nagpur seat of Legislative Council elections. He is also the Mayor of Nagpur. Joshi is close to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. While the Congress hopeful is Abhijeet Vanjari.

Voting has started for Nagpur graduate seat from 8 am and it will run till 5 pm. There are a total of 2 lakh 6 thousand voters in Nagpur division.

Maharashtra: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari votes in the Nagpur Division Graduate Constituency Election pic.twitter.com/CW3pvr1cX5 – ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

Let us know that polling is going on for Pune division undergraduate seat, Nagpur division graduate seat, Aurangabad division graduation seat, Amravati division teacher seat, Pune division teacher seat and Dhule-Nandurbar local body election seat.

Voting is going on for Pune division graduate seat, Nagpur division graduate seat, Aurangabad division graduate seat, Amravati division teacher seat, Pune division teacher seat and Dhule-Nandurbar local body election seat. Of these, the Dhule-Nandurbar seat has been vacant due to its outgoing Legislative Council member Ambareesh Patel resigning from the Congress and joining the BJP, while the tenure of the members of the other five seats has been completed on July 19.

The election for the six seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council has become a battle of honor for the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of the state’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government and the opposition BJP.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which has recently completed its one-year term amid the Corona virus epidemic, is working hard to win the elections, which include the Shiv Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party. On the other hand, senior leaders like Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrakant Patil and Praveen Darekar are doing everything possible to ensure the victory of their candidates on these seats from the opposition party BJP. The Congress is in the fray for three seats, while Shiv Sena one and two NCP candidates are in the fray.

Opposition surrounds MVA government on farmers’ issues

The opposition has come under attack by the MVA government for dealing with the Corona virus epidemic, the economic conditions affected by the lockdown, and the issues facing farmers due to damage to crops due to heavy rains.