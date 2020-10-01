Maharashtra Lockdown 5.0: Pub-bars and restaurants will open from this day, the government has decided to open schools

Maharashtra Lockdown 5.0: In view of the increasing outbreak of Corona across the country, the Maharashtra government has extended the state lockdown till October 31. That is, the lockdown phase will still continue in the state. However, the state government has given permission to open Hotel, Food Court, Restaurant and Bar (Hotel and Bar to reopen in Maharashtra) etc. But, with 50 percent capacity. Hotels, restaurants and bars will be opened from October 5 in the state. Local train service has been restored in Pune.

In Maharashtra, the new Lockdown 5.0 Guideline has been released (Maharashtra Lockdown 5 Guideline). Under this, cinema halls, theaters and multiplexes (cinema hall to reopen in Lockdown 5 in Maharashtra) with 50 percent capacity will also be opened in the state from October 15.

Schools will be opened in a phased manner

At the same time, schools and coaching centers will also be opened in a phased manner from October 15. Apart from this, permission has been given to open parks in areas which are outside the Containment Zone. But, in Containment Zones, it is mandatory to strictly follow the lockdown rules by 31 October.

Significantly, the worst outbreak of Corona is being seen in Mumbai. So far, more than 13 lakh patients of Corona have been found in the state. At the same time, 36,181 people have lost their lives due to this epidemic. Today, 18,317 new cases of corona virus have been reported in Maharashtra. At the same time, 481 people died. In the last 24 hours, 19,163 people have been discharged. Talking about active cases in the state, there are 2,59,033 active cases.