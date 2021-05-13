Maharashtra Lockdown Extends 1 June 2021: Lockdown prolonged until 1 June in Maharashtra, RT-PCR document required for access

Maharashtra Lockdown Extends 1 June 2021: The Maharashtra govt has prolonged the corona lockdown within the state until 7 am on June 1. Corona’s RT-PCR document should be unfavourable to go into the state. Previous within the cupboard assembly hung on Wednesday, the lockdown used to be stated to be prolonged until Would possibly 31, however Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray used to be but to be authorized. As of late it used to be showed by way of issuing a press free up on this regard on behalf of the state govt, declaring that strictness will proceed all the way through the lockdown. No leisure of any sort will likely be allowed within the lockdown. Additionally Learn – Lockdown in Maharashtra: Lockdown prolonged in Maharashtra until Would possibly 31, will proceed strictly for 15 days

Maharashtra Executive extends the present COVID19 restrictions within the state until 7am on 1st June, to battle COVID19; unfavourable RT-PCR document obligatory for the ones coming into the state %.twitter.com/jjccnpP6KV Additionally Learn – Vaccination for 18-44 Age Team Suspended In Maharashtra: Vaccination of 18+ folks postponed because of vaccine deficiency – ANI (@ANI) Would possibly 13, 2021 Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Lockdown Newest Replace: Mucormycosis crisis with Corona in Maharashtra, giant resolution on lockdown

Maharashtra NCP chief Nawab Malik instructed these days that – ‘Maharashtra Executive has formulated a coverage for the manufacturing of oxygen. Below this, we’ve got determined to provide monetary help to such crops which is able to arrange new crops within the state for generating clinical oxygen, particularly the place there are not any crops. What they spend will likely be totally backed.