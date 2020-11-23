Maharashtra Lockdown Latest News: Lockdown may take place in Maharashtra again !, cabinet minister gave this big information

Maharashtra Lockdown Latest News: Corona cases are increasing rapidly in many parts of the country, in which negotiations are going on in full swing. Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Vijay Vettivar in the Government of Maharashtra has said a lot about the rising infection and lockdown of Corona virus. On whether the Maharashtra government is going to put the lockdown again, Minister Vettiwar said that the government will decide on this matter in the next eight days. Also Read – Lockdown is the only option in Delhi? High court asked questions on prevention of corona

Minister Vijay Vettivar said that the infection has spread rapidly in the last few days due to which all measures are being taken to avoid it, but in the coming 8 days, after seeing the pace of infection of Corona and the number of patients, the government will decide about the lockdown . He said that it will also have to be seen that if lockdown occurs again, it will also have to be thought about what kind of restrictions.

It is being said on behalf of the government that due to festivals like Deepawali and Dhanteras in November, people came out in large numbers, which spread the infection which has become a matter of concern for the government. On the other hand, the government is also concerned about the passengers coming from other states, especially from Delhi. Now the government is again planning to quarantine people coming from international flights. The way the number of women increased in local trains, the patron is also concerned about that

The Supreme Court has also become serious on the ever increasing cases of Corona in the country. The Supreme Court has sought a status report from the states on the management of fast growing infections in Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Assam and the facilities given to patients.

Earlier yesterday, CM Uddhav Thackeray had said that lockdown is not an effective solution, so people should follow the rules. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to the people of the state not to reduce their precautions against Kovid-19 and strictly follow health safety rules to avoid another lockdown.

He said that although he has been advised to impose night curfew but he does not believe that anything can be achieved by implementing such restrictions. He said that loosening the conditions of lockdown does not mean that the epidemic has gone, so people need to be careful.

During a webcast, the Chief Minister said that though people are following the Kovid-19 security rules on a large scale, but still many others are not following the instructions to apply masks and roam in crowded places.