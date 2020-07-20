Maharashtra Lockdown: Lockdown extended without concession in Maharashtra, these areas including Thane closed till 31 July

Maharashtra Lockdown News: Coronavirus in the country is increasing day by day. More than 10 lakh cases of corona have been reported in the country. Maharashtra is witnessing the maximum outbreak of Corona epidemic. Where thousands of corona positive patients are coming out every day. So far, more than 3 lakh corona patients have been exposed in Maharashtra (Maharashtra Lockdown) and this graph is increasing rapidly. In the last 24 hours, more than 9 thousand cases have been reported in the state. This is why in Maharashtra (Lockdown in Maharashtra) hotspot areas once again the process of complete lockdown has started. Also Read – Delhi-Noida Border: Limits will not open before 31 July, case may be postponed even further, know what is update

Maharashtra government can start it from areas adjacent to Mumbai and Thane. In Thane (Lockdown in Thane) adjoining Mumbai (Lockdown in Thane), the entire lockdown is being imposed in the hotspot areas from today. This lockdown in the state will continue till 31 July. Regarding the lockdown being imposed in hotspot areas in the state, the government has made it clear that the number of corona virus patients is increasing rapidly in these areas, due to which the government has to take this step. Along with these areas, the mission 'Begin again' will remain in force in the rest of the government.

The government has said to strictly implement the lockdown rules in the Containment Zone. The government can also impose a penalty for breaking the lockdown. Only those people who are connected with essential services will be allowed to go out of their homes.

Officials said that medical emergencies and essential services have been exempted during this period. While inter-urban buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis will not be allowed in these areas.

During lockdown, only one person can go in a cab or auto-rickshaw of a patient simultaneously. Banks, ATMs, IT, India Post, Internet and data services, chemists are also exempted from lockdown. “

Let me tell you that in the last 24 hours more than 9 thousand corona patients have come to the fore in Maharashtra. Day by day this number is increasing rapidly. Earlier, 8,348 new cases were reported in the state. So far, 3,00,937 corona infected patients have been found in the state.

Of which 11,596 patients have died, while 1,65,663 patients have been cured. The number of corona positive patients in Mumbai has crossed 1 lakh. In Mumbai, which is called the financial capital of the country, so far 1,00,350 people have been infected with this virus and 5650 people have lost their lives.