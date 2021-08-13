Maharashtra: Lookout understand issued in opposition to IPS Parambir Singh, case of restoration of one.25 crores

Mumbai: Thane police ex-commissioner of Mumbai police in a case of restoration (former Mumbai Police Commissioner) Parambir Singh (Parambir Singh) Glance out round has been issued in opposition to This understand has been issued in opposition to senior IPS (IPS) Parambir Singh, who’s in controversy, in reference to the case by which Rs 1.25 crore has been recovered from him. (Extortion Case) is accused of doing. This example is from between 2018 and February 2019, when Parambir Singh was once the police commissioner of Thane.Additionally Learn – Proposal to incorporate Marathi language within the class of classical languages ​​is into consideration: Central Executive

Businessman Tanna has alleged that once Singh was once Thane’s police commissioner between January 2018 and February 2019, the accused extorted Rs 1.25 crore from him via threatening to implicate him in critical instances.

Thane Police has constituted a Particular Investigation Group (SIT) in opposition to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh and 27 others to probe the alleged restoration case. At the criticism of builder Ketan Tanna, a case was once registered in opposition to Singh and others at Thane Nagar police station ultimate week. No arrest has been made up to now on this connection. Different accused named within the FIR come with Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Devraj, Assistant Commissioner of Police NT Kadam, former police officer Pradeep Sharma, Inspector Rajkumar Kothmayor, infamous jailed felony Ravi Pujari and a city-based journalist. Tanna alleged that once Singh was once Thane’s police commissioner between January 2018 and February 2019, the accused had extorted Rs 1.25 crore from him via summoning him to the place of job of the Anti-Restoration Cellular and caution him to implicate him in critical felony instances.

House Minister Anil Deshmukh was once accused of corruption

The Maharashtra Prison Investigation Division (CID) is already probing any other criticism in opposition to Singh in reference to alleged extortion via bookie Sonu Jalan. Parambir Singh was once got rid of from the submit of Mumbai Police leader after an SUV was once present in suspicious situation close to the place of abode of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in south Mumbai. After this, Singh, an Indian Police Provider (IPS) officer, had accused the then House Minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption.