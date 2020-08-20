Maharashtra minister said- CBI team gets corona test done, probe Sushant case again

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Vijay Waddetiwar said that the CBI team that reached Mumbai to investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death should get Corona Virus investigated. The CBI team arrived here on Thursday evening. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that the team has been exempted from the segregation rules. Also Read – DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said on the statement ‘Riya Chakraborty’s position’ – this is the colloquial language of Bihar

Relief and Rehabilitation Minister said, “CBI officials will stay in Mumbai and meet many people. As a precaution for prevention of Corona virus, they should get Kovid-19 examined. “The Congress leader said,” The state government should take precaution and CBI should follow Kovid-19 rules. ” Also Read – Sushant Rajput Death Case: CBI team arrives in Mumbai, Sushant to investigate case

Please tell that after the investigation is handed over by the Supreme Court, the CBI team has reached Mumbai today. Probably from Friday, the CBI team will start investigation in Sushant case. The Maharashtra government has told the CBI of full cooperation. Actress Riya Chakraborty is accused in this case. The CBI will investigate not only around Riya but about many aspects. Also Read – Former bureaucrat said- International link to death of Sushant Singh, questions raised on Aamir Khan’s visit to Turkey