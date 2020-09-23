Maharashtra: ‘My family – my responsibility’ campaign against Corona begins, CM said – fight will be strengthened by virus

Mumbai Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed confidence that the recently launched ‘Mera Parivar – Meri Jyoti’ campaign launched by his government will strengthen the fight against Kovid-19 in the state. During a video conference meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thackeray said that mortality and infection rates from Kovid-19 are likely to come down from this public health campaign aimed at preventing the spread of corona virus. Also Read – African swine fever spreading in Assam, order to kill thousands of pigs

This meeting was attended by the Chief Ministers of those states where too many cases of Kovid-19 have been reported. So far more than 12 lakh cases of this epidemic have been reported in Maharashtra. Thackeray told the Prime Minister that his government is engaged in setting up tele-ICUs in rural areas of Maharashtra and post-Kovid care centers for those who have recovered from this infection. The 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign launched in the state aims to create effective health care awareness among the people to control the epidemic. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, during this meeting, Modi said that the people of Maharashtra are bravely facing this health crisis.

The Prime Minister said that dedicated teams should be appointed in those 20 districts where the virus is more spread. According to the statement, Modi said, "If this virus is controlled in these 20 districts, then it will have an impact on the national data. Thackeray requested the Prime Minister to address the nation in connection with the fight against Kovid-19 in view of the upcoming festivals. He said that the vaccination test process should be completed soon and its distribution should be managed effectively. "Thackeray said in the meeting that initially it is difficult to apply mask as it is a burden on the nose and face," the statement said. But with the passage of time, the person gets used to it. The Prime Minister cited this example at the conclusion of the meeting and said that masking is mandatory.