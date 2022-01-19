Maharashtra Nagar Panchayat Election End result LIVE: NCP overtakes BJP, Congress at quantity 3, know outcome

Maharashtra Nagar Panchayat Election End result LIVE: Counting of votes is occurring nowadays after the of entirety of vote casting for the elections to the Nagar Panchayat in Maharashtra. All eyes are at the election outcome. The popularity of many veterans is at stake on this election. Balloting for the Panchayat elections within the state was once concluded on Tuesday, and then the counting of votes is occurring from 10 am nowadays. Allow us to tell that when a call of the Best Courtroom, the Panchayat elections right here were finished with out OBC reservation.Additionally Learn – BJP Candidate Checklist in UP Election 2022: BJP’s 2nd checklist responds to OBC leaders who left the birthday party

The Nationalist Congress Celebration has were given an edge thus far within the elections held for 106 Nagar Panchayats in Maharashtra. NCP has gained in 24 nagar panchayats, whilst BJP is at quantity two with victory in 22 nagar panchayats. Congress has gained in 18 nagar panchayats, whilst Shiv Sena has gained in 14 nagar panchayats. The result of the elections held in 106 Nagar Panchayats in addition to 23 seats of Bhandara and Gondia Zilla Parishads and 45 of the Panchayat Samitis underneath it also are to be introduced.

Balloting happened after the order of the Best Courtroom

The Best Courtroom on December 15 directed the State Election Fee of Maharashtra to inform 27 in line with cent seats in native our bodies as normal class, which have been reserved for Different Backward Categories (OBCs). "The Fee must right away factor a contemporary notification and get started the election procedure for those seats with the election procedure already underway for the remainder 73 in line with cent seats within the respective native our bodies," the bench had mentioned.

Balloting for Nagar Panchayat was once hung on Tuesday

Balloting was once hung on Tuesday in 336 seats out of 106 municipalities in Maharashtra, wherein a complete of 81 in line with cent votes had been solid. 73 in line with cent voter turnout was once recorded within the elections to the Zilla Parishads and their related panchayat samitis, whilst 76 in line with cent of the votes had been solid within the by-elections to the gram panchayats. Along side this, votes had been additionally solid the day prior to this for 209 seats in 115 gram panchayats.