Maharashtra News: Bus falls into a 30-foot-deep moat in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district, 5 killed and more than 30 injured

October 21, 2020
2 Min Read

Maharashtra News: In Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district, at least five people were killed and 34 others injured when a bus fell into a deep gorge in the early hours of Wednesday. An officer of the police gave this information. The police officer said that the accident took place at Kondibari Ghat in the district at 3.15 am when the bus was going from Malkapur to Surat. Also Read – N95 Mask Rate in India: N95 will be available in less than Rs 50 in this state, other masks for Rs 3 to 4

According to reports, the driver lost control of the bus after which it fell into a 30-foot deep moat.

After getting the information of the incident, the police and local people reached the spot for rescue. The officer said that five people died and 34 others were injured in the accident. The injured have been admitted to hospital.

