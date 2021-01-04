Maharashtra News: Gangster Chhota Rajan sentenced to 2 years imprisonment in extortion case

A special CBI court in Mumbai on Monday sentenced the notorious criminal Chhota Rajan and three others to two years imprisonment in an extortion case. Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said that CBI Judge AT Wankhede also imposed a fine of Rs 5000 each on the four convicts in the 2015 case. Rajan and others have been sentenced for threatening the builder Nandu Wajekar and trying to recover Rs 26 crore. Also Read – NCB’s big campaign for drug mafia Karim Lala

According to the court order, Wajekar bought a land in Pune in 2015 and agreed to pay a commission of two crore rupees to agent Parmanand Thakkar. However, Thakkar asked for more money from Wajekar and when the builder refused, the agent contacted Rajan. Also Read – BMC sub-contractor commits suicide by hanging

Rajan sent his operatives to Wajekar’s office and demanded Rs 26 crore from him and threatened to kill him for not giving money. Suresh Shinde, Laxman Nikam and Sumit Vijay Matre along with Rajan have been convicted in this case. Also Read – Weird News: Toothbrush accidentally swallowed while brushing, know what happened then …

(input language)