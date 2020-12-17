Maharashtra News: Mumbai’s millionaire Bar Bala arrested – used to steal from flight; This is how police came …

Maharashtra News: Bar Bala Munmun Hussain (46) of Mumbai works in the orchestra bar by profession, but the real source of his earnings is theft. Through this theft, she became a millionaire in the last few years. Senior Inspector Jagdish Sail and Yogesh Chavan have arrested him from Bengaluru two days ago. Also Read – Urmila Matondkar’s Instagram account hack, actress lodged complaint in cyber cell

The case in which she was caught is from Phoenix Mall in Lower Parel. About a year and a half ago, a woman filed a police complaint. There was a marriage in the family of the woman, she brought out jewelry worth about Rs 13 lakh from the bank locker and kept it in a bag. There was also some cash in the bag. The woman had to buy some clothes at Phoenix Mall. She gave that bag to her son for a while. The son got a call from someone, he put the bag down and got busy in conversation, while Munmun Picked up the bag and she disappeared from there. Also Read – Geeta is looking for family even after 5 years of returning from Pakistan

A few days before this incident, Shivaji Park in Dadar was also stolen in a similar manner. When the crime branch saw CCTV footage of both the places, the same woman appeared in both the places since then the police started searching for her. Two days ago, Munmun was traced on the basis of information received by the police in Bengaluru. So far, investigation has found 9 cases against him in different cities of the country. In all cases he has paid 10 to 20 lakh rupees. Has stolen Also Read – Maharashtra government will spend Rs 1.77 crore for security of Chief Justice’s residence

Police said that Munmun used to pledge the stolen jewelery to the jewelers saying that someone in her house has cancer and needs cash for treatment. She is originally from Kolkata. Munmun works in the bar singing . For some time she looked for work in Mumbai. Later she joined an orchestral team in Bangalore and started working in the bar there. She used to come on a flight for theft and after the theft she used to go through the flights of a crime branch. According to the officer, Munmun Hussain had kept his different names. Archana used to use names like Barua and Nikki in different times to tell her different names to customers.