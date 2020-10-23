Maharashtra News Today: Big decision of Maharashtra government, now BEST buses will land on the road with full capacity

Maharashtra News Today: Corona outbreak continues in the country. Particularly in Maharashtra, the Corona virus has caused outrage. Maharashtra has reported the most cases of corona in the country. So far, 1.62 million COVID-19 positive patients have been reported in the state. In the meantime, a big relief has been given by the Maharashtra government to the passengers going to and from the daily buses. All the BEST buses have been allowed by the Maharashtra government to hit the road with their full capacity. That is, now BEST will be able to hit the streets with full capacity. Also Read – School Reopening News: Schools will not open in this state before Diwali, education minister said about this

Actually, on September 18, a letter was written to the Government of Maharashtra on behalf of Best. In which, permission was sought to run all the buses citing crowd of people. Best had asked the government for permission to run all the buses in view of the crowd, which has now been approved. After this decision of the government, there is an atmosphere of happiness in both employees and passengers of Best.

On Friday, 23 October, the Maharashtra government has decided on a letter written by Best. Best is called the second life line of Mumbai after Mumbai Local. Currently only 2700 buses are on the road due to COVID. Which works to bring 3-4 lakh people daily. After this decision of the government, the rest of the best buses will also be on the roads and this will give a lot of relief to the passengers.