Maharashtra: Number of infected crosses 7 lakhs, 11 thousand new patients found in 24 hours, more than 22 thousand deaths so far

Mumbai: On Monday, 11,015 new patients of Kovid-19 came out in Maharashtra. With this, the total number of people infected with the corona virus in the state has been close to seven lakhs ie 6,93,398. On August 17 in Maharashtra, the number of Kovid-19 patients had crossed six lakhs and the number of people affected by the epidemic was expected to cross seven lakhs on Tuesday.

A health department official said that 212 more people have been killed from Kovid-19, including 22, 465 people have lost their lives in Maharashtra so far. He told that 14,219 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of people getting free from the infection of Corona virus in the state has crossed 5,02,490.

According to the official, 1,68,126 patients are under treatment in the state at present. He said that 743 more people were confirmed infected in the capital on Monday while 20 Kovid-19 patients died. The official said that so far 1,37,096 people have been infected in Mumbai, out of which 7,442 people have died. There are 18,267 patients undergoing treatment in Mumbai.

The official said that with the arrival of 1,107 new cases in Pune city, the total number of infected people has increased to 90,257. He told that during this period, 40 people died due to Kovid-19 in the city. So far 2,345 people have died in Pune due to the corona virus. According to the official, 36,63,488 people have been investigated in Maharashtra so far.