Maharashtra Panchayat Election Effects 2021: Counting of votes for Maharashtra Panchayat Samiti by-elections continues, know LIVE Updates

Maharashtra Panchayat Election Effects 2021: Counting of votes for by-elections for 144 panchayat samiti seats and 85 zilla parishad seats in six district councils of Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Washim, Nagpur, Palghar in Maharashtra is underway from Wednesday morning. Counting of votes is happening at a complete of three,829 facilities within the state. A complete of 367 applicants are within the fray for Zilla Parishad seats and 555 applicants for Panchayat Samiti seats, their destiny is to be made up our minds nowadays. The by-elections to Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis had been concluded with sporadic incidents on Tuesday.Additionally Learn – Shiv Sena sticks to the method of two-and-a-half-year executive, Uddhav Thackeray sought written assurance from Amit Shah

Allow us to tell that the Maharashtra executive had sought postponement of the elections in regards to the Corona and OBC ordinance, however the Ideal Court docket refused to take action and on Tuesday, 6 districts of Dhule Nandurbar, Akola, Washim, Nagpur and Palghar in Maharashtra Balloting used to be held for 84 seats below the council and 141 vacant posts of 38 Panchayat Samiti.

LIVE UPDATES

Election effects were declared for 9 Zilla Parishad seats, through which BJP has received 4 seats, Shiv Sena two, NCP two and CPI-M one.

BJP’s Sunil Machi wins Palghar

BJP candidate Meenakshi Sarode has were given victory in Pardasinga Zilla Parishad in Katol taluk. This seat used to be previous with the NCP.

Neema Patle of Congress has received through 198 votes in Shahada Taluka of Javade Tabo Constituency.

Vaishali Patil of Congress has received through 1352 votes in Sultanpur constituency.

Congress’s Sangeeta Patil has received in Shahada Taluka.

Congress candidate has received in Nandurbar.

Allow us to tell that the by-elections for the vacant seats of five Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis connected to them had been previous to be hung on 19 July 2021. However in view of the July 6 order of the Ideal Court docket and the request made through the state executive in view of the placement of Kovid, the Election Fee postponed the by-election.

After this, the Ideal Court docket directed the Election Fee to take a direct determination in regards to the by-election. Beneath this order, the State Election Fee has performed by-elections.