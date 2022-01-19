Maharashtra Police: COVID-19 document of 28 policemen in Mumbai and 21 in Pune got here sure, there’s a decline in day-to-day circumstances

Maharashtra Police: Even if there’s a decline within the day-to-day circumstances of corona in Mumbai, the method of policemen getting inflamed continues. Mumbai Police stated that on Tuesday, the Kovid-19 document of 28 in their staff has come sure. With this, the choice of lively sufferers within the safety drive greater to one,273. There’s a equivalent scenario within the neighboring district of Pune. The corona document of 21 policemen got here sure in Pune on Tuesday, thus far 504 staff had been hit via the damaging virus.Additionally Learn – Bulli Bai App Case: The accused of Bulli Bai app had been additionally concerned within the Sulli deal app, Mumbai Police gave this knowledge to the courtroom

On your knowledge, allow us to let you know that once a lower in new circumstances of an infection for 5 consecutive days in Mumbai, there was a slight building up within the circumstances of Kovid on Tuesday. On Tuesday, 6,149 new circumstances of Kovid have come, whilst seven other people have died because of an infection. In line with the most recent knowledge launched via the native frame, 12,810 other people have turn into an infection loose within the town nowadays. There were 193 extra new circumstances of an infection within the town than on Monday, whilst the deaths because of an infection have come down via 5.

In line with the bulletin issued via the BMC, thus far a complete of 10,11,967 other people had been showed inflamed within the town and 16,476 other people have died because of the an infection. The choice of Kovid sufferers within the town has additionally come down and it has come right down to not up to 50,000.