Maharashtra Police gave farewell to dog Rocky, who helped solve 365 cases …

Maharashtra Police: Rocky, who helped Maharashtra Police solve 365 cases, is no longer in this world. Rocky died on Sunday. After Rocky's death, Maharashtra's Beed Police gave him a final farewell. Rocky was a favorite of all policemen. The Beed Police tweeted and informed about Rocky's death and expressed grief over it.

The Beed Police tweeted a photo of Rocky on Sunday, writing, "Our partner and Kylig Rocky died at 4 pm after a long illness. He helped us solve 365 cases. The Beed Police family is in mourning over his death. Tribute paid to the brave dog. '

Explain that some dogs are specially trained by police and other law-enforcement (ED) personnel for various services such as searching for drugs and explosives, searching for evidence and locating people.