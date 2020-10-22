Maharashtra: Private guards will walk in local train for protection of women and other passengers, Uddhav government gave permission

new Delhi: The corona virus is under some control. There has been some havoc in Maharashtra, the effect of this is that the ban is now being lifted from restrictions. Gradually everything is allowed. With the closure of school-college, now only crowded programs are banned. In Maharashtra too, the government is now lifting restrictions on many things. In this order, local trains have also been allowed to run. Not only this, private guards will also be present in these trains for the safety of people and women. Also Read – Cyber ​​attack on Russian vaccine SPUTNIK-5 company Dr Reddy’s, work stopped

The Maharashtra government has also decided to allow private guards to travel in local trains. Recently, after allowing women to travel in local trains, the Maharashtra government has taken this decision. The Maharashtra government has written a letter to the general manager of the Central and Western Railways in this regard. The government has written in the letter that private guards with uniform stripe and I-cards should be allowed to travel in local trains in Mumbai and Mumbai metropolitan area.

Please tell that in Maharashtra, more than 42 thousand people have died of corona virus. While more than 1.5 million people have been corona infected. The number of people who died due to corona virus infection in the country has reached more than one lakh 13 thousand.