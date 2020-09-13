Maharashtra Quarantine Center Rape: Rape with a woman in Quarantine Center, police arrested accused

An assistant of a Covid-19 Quarantine Center in Thane district of Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly raping a girl there. Police gave this information on Sunday. Inspector Sampat Patil of Navghar police station said that the incident is of June, but it came to light on Saturday when the woman lodged a police complaint in this regard. Also Read – Dabbawalas request Maharashtra government, ‘Allow travel in local trains’

The officer said that the woman said in the complaint that the incident happened when she went to a Quarantine Center located in Mira Road to look after an 11-year-old relative. According to police, the woman was living in Quarantine Center with her 10-month-old baby girl, so that her 11-year-old relative infected with the corona virus could be cared for.

Patil said that the accused used to go to her room to give hot water and during that time she allegedly treated the woman unfairly, which was opposed by the woman, on which the accused threatened to kill her baby girl. The officer said that the accused raped her three times in the woman's room in the first week of June.

He said that the woman did not go to the police at that time for fear of the accused, on Saturday she lodged a police complaint against the accused, after which the accused was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.