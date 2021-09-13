Maharashtra Rain: It’s going to rain once more in Mumbai, Orange and Yellow alert issued in lots of puts

Maharashtra Rain: In step with an estimate of the Indian Meteorological Division, it’s raining closely in Mumbai. Rain continues in lots of spaces of Maharashtra. The Meteorological Division has additionally issued a yellow alert on this regard. Allow us to tell that heavy rains also are proceeding in Chembur, Sion and Ghatkopar spaces of central Mumbai. Then again it is going on intermittently. IMD has issued an orange alert referring to Konkan and West Maharashtra of Maharashtra. On the similar time, a yellow alert has been issued for Marathwada, North Maharashtra, and Vidarbha districts.Additionally Learn – This monsoon season in Delhi has the very best rainfall in 46 years, IGI and roads constructed

Allow us to tell that the Meteorological Division has requested the folk dwelling in those spaces to watch out. The Meteorological Division has issued an orange alert in Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Thane, Ratnagiri. On the similar time, a yellow alert has been issued in lots of different spaces. Allow us to let you know that Vasai-Virar and Thana have observed heavy rains all through the night time.

Heavy rain has been observed in Nashik at night time. On the similar time, it has rained in a single day round Panlot Dam. Please tell that there was a visitors jam at the Thane-Nashik highway. On the similar time, other people were warned to stay alert round Godavari Ghat. Allow us to let you know that all the way through this time automobiles are crawling at the roads. On the similar time, for the following 3 to 4 days, sturdy winds will blow over the west coast of Maharashtra.