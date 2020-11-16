Maharashtra Temples Reopen: A religious place will open in Maharashtra from today, one thousand devotees will be able to visit Siddhivinayak

Mumbai: After the corona graph has come down, now the Maharashtra government has given permission to reopen religious places in the state. All religious places outside the Containment Zone will be opened from today after being closed for nearly eight months in Maharashtra. Mumbai’s famous Siddhivinayak temple will also open for devotees from today. However, the number of devotees is still limited to the Siddhivinayak temple to see God. Also Read – Religious places will open in Maharashtra from Monday, these guidelines will have to be taken care of …

Under the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the state government, religious places outside the Containment Zone will be allowed to open and officials will decide the time to open these sites. Also, people will be allowed to enter the religious place in a phased manner.

Only one thousand devotees will be allowed inside Siddhivinayak every day. Devotees will be given different times for worship through the mobile app. This information was given by its Chairman Adesh Bandekar on Sunday.

Closed religious places in Maharashtra are due to open from today after the lockdown due to Kovid-19 in March. Bandekar told reporters that Siddhivinayak Trust has developed a mobile app through which devotees can book time for darshan from Monday.

He said, “The devotees have to download the ‘Sri Siddhivinayak Mandir’ app on their mobile phones to have darshan. They have to fill the details and book the time after which a ‘QR Code’ will be created with the scheduled time. ‘QR’ code will be created for one thousand people in a day. “

Bandekar said that devotees will have to put ‘QR Code’ in the scanner in the temple. “They will be allowed inside after the necessary investigation,” he said. “The barrier will be opened only when the body temperature of the devotee is normal and he is wearing a mask.”

Hundreds of people will be allowed inside every hour except ‘Aarti’ and ‘Pooja’. Bandekar appealed to the senior citizens to see Lord Ganesha on the mobile app until the status of Kovid-19 becomes normal. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Saturday that religious places in the state will be opened from Monday.