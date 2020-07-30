Maharashtra Unlock 3.0 Guidelines: Unlocked 3.0 will get this much discount in Maharashtra till 31 August, even a big decision regarding gym

Maharashtra Lockdown / Unlock 3.0 Guidelines: The worst situation due to coronavirus is worse in Maharashtra, where more than 3 lakh 91 thousand corona cases have been reported so far. In such a situation, in view of the increasing cases of Corona virus in the state, the Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown period till 31 August. The notification issued by Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar said that this decision has been taken as an emergency step to prevent the spread of Kovid-19 and to control the epidemic. The Maharashtra government has also released a new guideline regarding the lockdown. In which state residents have been given exemption in many areas. Also Read – Bihar facing double whammy of corona and flood, COVID-19 testing should be increased in the state: Ram Vilas Paswan

Owing to the Corona virus, the owners of the gym are suffering the most from the ongoing lockdown in the state. Many concessions have been made in Maharashtra under ‘Mission Bigan Again’, but restrictions are still in place regarding the gym. In the new guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government, where instructions have been issued to keep indoor gyms closed, the ban on outdoor gyms has been removed. That is, the gyms running in the closed hall will still be closed. In such a situation, there is a problem for the gym owners. Also Read – Unlock 3.0 guidelines 11 points, these new rules will be applicable from August 1

Indoor gymnasiums and other fitness centers to remain closed in the next phase of ‘Mission Begin Again’. Only outdoor centers for exercise and gymnastics can remain open from 5th August, following all social distancing and hygiene protocols for # COVID19: Maharashtra Government pic.twitter.com/fYHnFO0oAP Also Read – PM Modi congratulates Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday – ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

In the new guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government, under the Mission Wigan Again, permission has been given to open malls and market premises, restaurants with no cinemas from 9 am to 7 pm from August 5. According to the notification, the non-essential movement of people, such as shopping and exercising outside, will be restricted to the surrounding area. Also, it will be compulsory for people to take precautionary measures like wearing masks, complying with social distance. Unrestricted movement will be limited to visit the workplace and medical needs only.