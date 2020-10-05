Maharashtra Unlock: Hotels, restaurants and bars opened in Maharashtra from today, plan to go so know the conditions…

Maharashtra Unlock News: In the country, the figure of corona infected has reached beyond 66 lakhs, whereas, more than 1 lakh people have lost their lives so far. Meanwhile, the exercise to bring the country back on track through unlock continues. The fifth phase of Unlock i.e. Unlock 5.0 has started in the country from 1 October. Meanwhile, hotels, restaurants, bars and refreshments have opened with 50 percent capacity in Maharashtra, the most affected state of Corona in the country. Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shiv Sena’s reaction on AIIMS report, Sanjay Raut said this …

Maharashtra: Hotels, food courts, restaurants and bars in the state resume their services today, months after they were closed in the wake of # COVID19 pandemic. The services are resuming with 50% capacity from today. Visuals from Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/qpptGSAlOk

– ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

Maharashtra government has also issued Kovid-19 security guidelines for this. According to the guidelines, at the entry gate, customers will be tested for Covid-19 Symptoms, like fever, cough and cold. The guideline clearly states that it is mandatory to apply masks other than account time. While waiting for the arrival of food, it will also be necessary to follow the rules of social distancing.

Apart from this, for the purpose of detecting people exposed to the infected, consent will be sought from customers to share their information with the administration and health authorities. Accordingly, sanitizer will be made available and digital payment will be encouraged.

There will be regular cleaning of toilets and hand washing places. The guideline states that it is necessary to place glass or any type of blocker on the counter. Along with this, separate arrangements have been asked to enter and exit the restaurant. According to the guidelines, CCTV should be in running condition in the entire premises and cooked food should be included in the manual. Along with this, furniture has also been asked to be disinfected daily.

Let us know that in Maharashtra more than 14 lakh 43 thousand are infected with Corona virus, while more than 38 thousand people have died so far.

(Input: agency)