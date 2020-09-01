Entertainment

Maharashtra Updates: Corona cases cross 8 lakh, death toll close to 25 thousand

September 1, 2020
1 Min Read

Maharashtra Updates: Corona cases cross 8 lakh, death toll close to 25 thousand

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment