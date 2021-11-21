Maharashtra: Van rammed beneath truck in Palghar, 4 killed, 8 injured in twist of fate

Nursery: A van rammed right into a truck in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday, killing 4 other people, together with a two-year-old kid, and injuring 8 others. This knowledge used to be given via the police.Additionally Learn – Antilia Explosive Case: Particular Courtroom of NIA granted bail to an accused

The twist of fate came about at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad freeway at Avandani village in Boisar within the district, an legitimate stated. Additionally Learn – Leader Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s minister stated, made such ‘indecent’ remarks on actress Kangana Ranaut

4 other people had been killed and eight others injured in a collision between a van and a container truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Freeway in Manor space of Palghar, Maharashtra these days: Palghar Police %.twitter.com/sW6KfAlZDG – ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2021

Additionally Learn – Large allegation of CBI, ‘Maharashtra govt looking to “shamelessly” impede the investigation in opposition to Anil Deshmukh’

Manor police station legitimate stated, greater than ten other people had been touring within the automobile when it rammed into the truck from in the back of. 4 other people, together with a two-year-old kid, died on this. 8 folks within the automobile had been injured. He instructed that the folks within the automobile had been returning to Dandi in Palghar after providing prayers at Ekvira Devi temple close to Lonavala.