Maharashtra vidhan Parishad election: a big setback to BJP, losing five out of six seats

Maharashtra vidhan Parishad election: In Maharashtra, the BJP has suffered a setback in the elections to the Legislative Council for 6 seats. Barring just one seat from these 6 seats, the rest of the seats have either lost or are close to losing. This seat was with the BJP for more than 50 years on Nagpur seat, this time it is on the verge of defeat. NCP has won the seat of Pune.

Won, at the same time, NCP has also won Aurangabad seat. At the same time, BJP has won Dhule seat. The Congress is close to winning the Pune Teachers seat. At the same time, Shiv Sena candidates are close to winning the Amravati Teachers seat. Also Read – Maharashtra Legislative Council Election Latest News, Voting is going on in 6 seats, Union Minister Gadkari cast vote

On the defeat in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the result has not come as per our expectation. We have won only one seat. Three parties stood together to defeat us. Also Read – Fadnavis failed to form government in Maharashtra, but the path made for NDA government in Bihar