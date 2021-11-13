Maharashtra Violence: Ministry of House Affairs mentioned, the inside track of breaking the mosque in Tripura is fake, folks will have to handle peace

Ministry of House Affairs, Amravati, Nanded, Malegaon, Washim, Yavatmal, Mosque, Tripura, Muslims, Hindu, communal violence, maharashtra, MHA, Stones Pelting, Masjid, Amidst studies of violence from Maharashtra, the Union House Ministry has issued the most important commentary. The Union House Ministry mentioned on Saturday that the inside track circulated on social media in regards to the destruction and vandalism of a mosque in Tripura’s Gomti district is pretend and a whole misrepresentation of info. Other folks will have to stay calm and will have to no longer be misled by means of such information. Allow us to let you know that during Amravati, Nanded, Malegaon, Washim and Yavatmal districts, there have been violent incidents within the rally of Muslim organizations on Friday.Additionally Learn – Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin: The following day PM Modi will ship cash to the accounts of greater than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries, know right here your entire main points

No case of wear to any mosque construction in Tripura, no document of harm, rape or demise

The House Ministry mentioned, within the fresh previous, no case of any mosque construction being broken in Tripura has been reported. As alleged in some social media posts. There is not any document of straightforward or grievous damage or rape or demise of anyone in such a incidents.

In Maharashtra, studies of violence and objectionable statements in response to faux information about Tripura

The Ministry of House Affairs mentioned, as an example, in Maharashtra, there were studies of violence and objectionable statements in response to faux information about Tripura, aimed toward annoying peace and solidarity. That is very being worried and it’s steered that peace prevails in any respect prices.

Curfew imposed after violence erupts once more in Amravati

All over the bandh known as by means of BJP in Maharashtra’s Amravati town on Saturday, mob pelted stones and broken stores, following which curfew was once imposed within the town. The bandh was once arranged in opposition to the rallies arranged by means of Muslim organizations in Amaravati town on Friday to protest in opposition to the communal violence in Tripura. An Amravati police legit mentioned that the police resorted to lathi-charge to carry the placement underneath keep watch over.

Those incidents came about in Amravati, Nanded, Malegaon, Washim and Yavatmal districts. After this, curfew was once imposed once more on Saturday after violence erupted in Amravati.