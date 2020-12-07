Mahashur actress Vijayashanti will join BJP, big blow to Congress

new Delhi: Another actress from South India has decided to join the BJP. Earlier, actress Khushboo joined BJP. Now Telugu actress Vijayashanti met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and expressed his desire to join BJP. It is being told that she will join the BJP on Monday. The party is going to face a big setback with Vijayashanti leaving Congress (Congress). Also Read – Congress will support ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8, party leaders said – will make the farmer movement successful

Telugu actress Vijayashanti will be homecoming in a way. He started his political career from BJP itself. However, he later joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and then the Congress.

After the overwhelming performance of the BJP in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, the actress has now made preparations to return home. Earlier Telugu actress Khushboo has also joined BJP (BJP). Khushboo too left Congress and joined BJP. Vijayashanti had been in the discussion regarding the controversial statement given to PM Modi.