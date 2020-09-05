Mahathg caught in Delhi: used to befriend divorced women only because of this …

Delhi Crime: Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a young man who used to trap only divorced women in his trap and used to transfer his money very cleverly into his account by pretending to be married. This Mahathag has been identified as Vishal alias Mohit Tokas, a resident of Munirka, Delhi. The Delhi Police has arrested him for cheating divorced women. Also Read – Delhi: Sister’s boyfriend used to narrate love story to friends, when found out, brother took this dreadful step

During interrogation, Vishal revealed that he used to seduce and implicate divorced women on the pretext of marriage. Then he used to send them expensive gifts and after taking them in trust, he used to transfer their money into his account cleverly. He also revealed that as soon as the money was transferred to these accounts, he used to withdraw money within a few hours.

South Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Thakur said, "Vishal's four bank accounts have been frozen, out of which there was about 4.5 lakh rupees of fraudulent money which could be transferred at any time."

The matter came to light when a woman lodged a complaint with Kotla Mubarakpur police station in South Delhi. The woman said in the complaint that she had come to a marriage bureau, “DIVERT MATRIMONY”, where she came in contact with Vishal, who described himself as a British citizen.

Later she sent him all his details and promised to marry him. The woman said in her complaint that he assured her that he needed some money and that after getting the amount he would marry her. He contacted the woman only through WhatsApp calling and chat.

The woman said that trusting her, the woman transferred Rs 1,21,900 through bank and online transactions. After receiving the money, the man stopped answering her calls and chats and blocked everyone.

Then the police registered a case of fraud against the accused, after which investigation was started against him and accused Vishal alias Mohit was arrested. Investigations have revealed his involvement in other similar cases. He has done this work many times before. Police is now investigating how much and what kind of cheating she has done with so many such women.