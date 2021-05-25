Mahek Chahal (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Mahek Chahal (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Mahak Chahal is an Indian Norwegian actor and style. She has been seemed in lots of well-known Bollywood motion pictures and is popularly recognized for Sought after, Mumbai Slicing, Nirdosh, Karar: The Deal, Yamla Pagla Deewana and so forth. She has additionally participated as a contestant of Bigg Boss season 5 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11.

Beginning & Early Lifestyles

Mahek Chahal was once born as Raspreet Kaur Chahal on 1 February 1979 in Oslo, Norway. Her brother’s identify is Vikramjit Chahal and a elder sister Melvina Kaur Chahal. She finished her education from Fashionable Top College, Pune, Maharashtra and graduated from College of Pune, Pune, Maharashtra.

Bio

Actual Title Raspreet Kaur Chahal Nickname Mahek Occupation Type and Actress Date of Beginning 1 February 1979 Age (as in 2021) 42 Years Beginning Position Oslo, Norway Nationality Norwegian House The city Oslo, Norway Circle of relatives Mom : No longer To be had

Father : No longer To be had

Sister : Melvina Kaur Chahal

Brother : Vikramjit Chahal

Husband : No longer To be had Faith No longer To be had Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra

Occupation

Mahek began her occupation in 2002 with a Telegu movie Neetho and made her Bollywood debut with a lead position within the film Nayee Padosan (2003). She was once additionally part of Punjabi film Dil Apna Punjabi (2006) and performed supporting roles within the motion pictures Sought after and Major Aurr Mrs Khanna, Marega Salaa, Karar: The Deal and Nirdosh and so forth.

Mahek was once additionally featured within the Norwegian fact tv display Fristet (2011). Mahek did numerous merchandise numbers in motion pictures like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Chhodon Naa Yaar, Jai Veeru, Bikram Singha: The Lion Is Again and so forth. She is highest referred to as contestant at the fact tv display Bigg Boss 5 (2011) and Bigg Boss Halla Bol (2015). She additionally seemed in lots of TV serials akin to Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se (as Manjulika) and fact presentations like Kahani Comedy Circus Ki, Killer Karaoke Atka Toh Latkah and Comedy Nights Bachao and so forth.

Schooling Main points and Extra

College Fashionable Top College, Pune Faculty College of Pune Tutorial Qualification Graduate Debut Movie : Neetho (2002; Telugu)

Nayee Padosan (2003; Hindi)

Tv : C.I.D. (2009; Episodic look for promotion of movie Sought after) Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 8″ Ft Weight 64 Kg Determine Size 35-29-35 Eye Color Darkish Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Leisure pursuits Travelling and Dancing

Non-public Lifestyles

Mahek Chahal were given proposed via her long-term boyfriend Danish in tv fact display, Bigg Boss 5. He’s pc engineer studied with Mahekk in Norway. They had been widely recognized to one another since early life and dated with him for 4 years. Mahek approved his proposal within the TV display, however later they broke up in 2014.

In 2017, she were given engaged to actor Ashmit Patel and so they had been observed in combination within the fact Sony TV collection “Energy Couple”. Ashmit proposed to her on Eiffel Tower in France however later he modified his thoughts and proposed in Marbella, Spain. In 2020, Chahal calls off engagement with Ashmit Patel after being in a courting for 5 years.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends Ashmit Patel (Actor) Danish Khan Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Internet Value No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Mahek Chahal was once born in Oslo, Norway however introduced up in Pune, Maharashtra.

In 1998, she was once topped ‘Pass over Film Global’ in London and from then she stepped into Modelling Box and began her occupation as an Actress.

She was once first runner up of Bigg Boss season 5

She is keen on Dancing and a educated classical dancer as neatly.

In 2021, she participated in Colours TV display Worry Issue: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

She owns a manner emblem “Mahek Chahal” in Norway.

She needs to climb Mount Everest as soon as.

Chahal is a health freak.

She has additionally labored as Video Jockey for B4U Channel.

When you’ve got extra information about Mahek Chahal. Please remark under we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.

Comparable