Mahershala Ali, Nicole Byer, Jon Hamm and More Join ‘Invincible’

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming animated superhero present “Invincible” has added extra massive names to its already star-studded voice solid.

Throughout a panel at Brazil’s CCXP occasion, the present introduced that Mahershala Ali, Nicole Byer, Jon Hamm, Clancy Brown, Djimon Hounsou, Ezra Miller, Jeffrey Donovan and Jonathan Groff have joined the voice solid.

Ali will play Titan, Byer will voice two characters named Fiona and Vanessa, Hamm is voicing a brand new character referred to as Steve, Brown will play Damien Darkblood, Hounsou is voicing the Martian Emperor, Miller will play D.A. Sinclair, Donovan is Machine Head and Groff will voice Rick Sheridan.

The official “Invincible” Twitter account additionally introduced the casting information in a thread, inserting a photograph of every actor subsequent to the character they are going to be voicing.

Simply whenever you thought the INVINCIBLE solid was already too good… (thread) Introducing Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood pic.twitter.com/I7ISXXGhrk — Invincible (@InvincibleHQ) December 6, 2020

“Invincible” relies on the comedian guide sequence of the identical identify by “The Strolling Lifeless” creator Robert Kirkman. It focuses on teenager Mark Grayson, whose father, Nolan, is probably the most highly effective superhero on the planet. When Mark turns 17, he begins to develop powers of his personal.

Beforehand introduced solid members embody Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson/Invincible, J. Okay. Simmons as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, Mark Hamill as Artwork Rosebaum, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan / Rex Splode, Mae Whitman as Fightmaster & Dropkick, Chris Diamantopoulos as Donald Ferguson/ Doc Seismic, Khary Payton as Black Samson, Zachary Quinto as Rudy Conners/Robotic and extra.

Throughout New York Comedian Con, the present launched its first official teaser trailer. Watch the video beneath.