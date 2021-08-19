Mahesh Babu Launches Sridevi Soda Heart Trailer

Sudheer Babu, who closing gave the impression in Mohan Krishna Indraganti’s directorial undertaking V, is happy to free up his subsequent movie, Sridevi Soda Heart. The romantic entertainer is directed by way of Karuna Kumar, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical free up on August 27. Sudheer Babu performs the function of a gentle guy. In keeping with the newest file, Telugu celebrity Mahesh Babu has made up our minds to give a boost to his brother-in-law and actor Sudheer Babu and he’s now going to release the trailer of Sridevi Soda Heart on August 19 at 10am.

These days, the crew of Sridevi Soda middle is busy with the promotional actions and Mahesh Babu has additionally joined the promotion of Sridevi Soda middle.

Younger Telugu actress Anandhi is the feminine lead on this movie which is directed by way of Karuna Kumar of Palasa reputation whilst the movie is produced by way of Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy underneath 70mm Leisure banner. The movie has the track of Mani Sharma. . That is the second one time that V actor has collaborated with manufacturers Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy.

Aside from the primary couple, the movie Sridevi Soda Heart additionally options Naresh, Raghu Babu, Pavel Navageethan, Saptagiri, Ajay, Satyam Rajesh, Harsha Vardhan, Kalyani Raju, Rohini and Sneha Gupta in pivotal roles.