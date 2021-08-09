Mahesh Babu’s Birthday Marvel With The Teaser Of Sarkaru Vaari Paata



Mahesh Babu marks his birthday lately and the actor made certain that his well-wishers get a marvel deal with on his special occasion by way of losing the teaser of his subsequent.



Mahesh Babu might be subsequent observed in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Because of the pandemic the actor has been taking pictures for this one for a very long time however seems adore it has been well worth the wait. Because the actor drops the only minute, 16 2d teaser, we indisputably get a glimpse of but every other entertainer. Proper from his trendy access in a swanky automobile, him beating the goons in probably the most distinctive method after which his captivating character when he falls in love with Keerthy Suresh’s personality within the teaser. All feelings packed in a single. Blockbuster certainly.

The teaser has long past viral and Mahesh Babu is certain to go back to the theatres with a bang. The movie is written and directed by way of Parasuram and releases on January 13, 2022.

Mahesh Babu additionally has SS Rajamouli’s subsequent movie in his kitty which he’s going to start taking pictures as soon as the latter finishes his present mission RRR. In the meantime Mahesh Babu’s fanatics have flooded the actor with a number of birthday needs or even made his birthday hashtag development since remaining night. This famous person and his stardom all the time leaves us amazed. Wishing the actor a more than pleased birthday.