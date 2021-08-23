Mahesh Manjrekar Identified With Urinary Bladder Most cancers, Undergoes Surgical procedure

Mahesh Manjrekar Diagnosed With Urinary Bladder Cancer, Undergoes Surgery

Mahesh Manjrekar Diagnosed With Urinary Bladder Cancer, Undergoes Surgery Ace actor and director Mahesh Manjrekar was once identified with urinary bladder most cancers a couple of days in the past and has passed through a surgical procedure for a similar. ETimes studies that the process was once performed at Mumbai’s H N Reliance Basis Health center at Charni Street the place the actor have been admitted for a couple of days.

The leisure portal additional studies that Mahesh Manjrekar is again house now and is feeling superb. The operation went off easily and the actor is recovering at his place of abode nowadays. The actor made his debut in 1992 with the Marathi movie, Jeeva Sakha and has starred in memorable films akin to Musafir and Dus Kahaniyaan.

