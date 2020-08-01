Mahlon Reyes Lifeless: ‘Deadliest Catch’ Deckhand Was 38

Mahlon Reyes, a deckhand on Discovery Channel’s actuality present “Deadliest Catch,” died on July 27. He was 38.

Reyes’ spouse confirmed to TMZ that he suffered an enormous coronary heart assault in his hometown of Whitefish, Mont., on July 25 and was rushed to the hospital. Nevertheless, he didn’t regain consciousness and his household determined to take him off of life assist within the early morning of July 27, in response to a submit made on his memorial Fb web page.

The household was unaware of any pre-existing well being situations which will have led to the center assault. In line with TMZ, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Workplace has not but decided his official reason for demise.

Reyes labored on two crabbing boats on “Deadliest Catch,” the Seabrooke and Cape Warning, and had appeared on the present greater than a dozen instances since 2012.

He was remembered by fellow “Deadliest Catch” fisherman Nick McGlashan on Twitter on July 27, who shared a photograph of himself and Reyes with the caption, “This locations misses you. RIP Mahlon.”

McGlashan additionally paid tribute to Reyes on July 30 with a group photograph of himself and Reyes’ household and associates. “Laughing, crying and remembering our brother Mahlon Reyes of the Summer season Bay,” McGlashan wrote.

One other tribute on Reyes’ Fb web page reads, “He touched so many lives and he’s up there smiling and watching.”

Reyes’ spouse stated that he was cremated and that his “Deadliest Catch” forged mates plan to unfold his ashes within the Bering Sea.

Reyes is survived by his spouse and their 4 youngsters.